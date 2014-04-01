Man Utd prepare De Gea-Ronaldo swap deal?
25 January at 10:20Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way out of Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.
The Portuguese star is reportedly unhappy with how the Merengues have treated him after the Champions League final won in Cardiff against Juventus. The club, in fact, had promised him to offer him a new deal but new contract talks have yet to begin.
Ronaldo has not made his frustration public but several reports in Spain and Italy report Florentino would be open to sell the player at the end of the season.
Catalan paper Sport has rub salt into the wounds of the Merengues claiming that Ronaldo will be leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season if Neymar or De Gea are signed by the La Liga giants.
Said that, Cristiano Ronaldo would love to return to Manchester United but the recent signing of Alexis Sanchez may prevent the Portuguese from returning to the Old Trafford. The Red Devils, however, may decide to sign the Portuguese on a dry swap deal with De Gea who is a long time target of the Merengues. Ronaldo may also leave in a swap deal which would see Neymar join Real Madrid, still according to Sport.
