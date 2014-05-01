Man Utd prepare €65m bid for City striker, as Mourinho identifies Rooney’s replacement
07 May at 18:07Big transfer news for Manchester United fans who will surely see some top European stars join the Old Trafford next season. José Mourinho has begun a new course at Manchester United and after the signings of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly, the Special One is ready to sign more new players once the current season ends. According to two different reports in Europe, Manchester United have set sights on two big names of European football.
The Sun claims the Special One has set sights on Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero who is not going to be a regular starter at the Etihad Stadium next season with Pep Guardiola who will use Gabriel Jesus as Man City’s first-choice striker.
Aguero has 120 goals in 178 appearances in Premier League and his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in June 2019.
According to reports in Spain, the Special One has also requested the board of Manchester United to sign a new winger in the summer.
Don Balon believes Mourinho has demanded the Red Devils’ board to sign Borussia Drotmund star Marco Reus who is also likely to leave his current club at the end of the season.
The Germany star can either play on the wings or as an attacking midfielder and according to the Spanish news outlet, Mourinho is considering signing Reus to replace Wayne Rooney who will leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
