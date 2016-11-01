Man Utd prepare summer bid for Napoli full-back
08 February at 12:00According to Il Mattino, Manchester United have identified Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, reports suggest the Red Devils have already prepared an offer for the Algerian with a view to signing him from the Partenopei before the start of next season.
The news will come as no surprise to Vesuviani president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who managed to tie the 27-year-old to a new contract before he suffered a serious injury in November last year.
His new deal includes a tempting €50 million release clause, which is only valid for foreign clubs. It seems José Mourinho has not been put off by his injury woes and is ready to entrust him with a spot in his starting XI ahead of Luke Shaw.
Ghoulam has been one of the Azzurri’s most consistent performers since arriving from Ligue 1 side Saint-Étienne back in 2014.
