Man Utd, PSG given boost as target admits he wants to move on
30 January at 12:35Monaco's Fabinho has suggested he needs a "new challenge" amid interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but the French club's vice-president has closed the door on a January depature for the midfielder and sought-after teammate Thomas Lemar.
Fabinho was close to joining PSG last summer, and has previously been linked to United, a club the Brazil international has admitted he would love to join.
If there is something good for me, maybe a league change or a club with a bigger structure, with bigger ambitions, I'd look favourably on that," Fabinho told Brazilian outlet Lance. "My story at Monaco has been good, I managed to win a title so I think my cycle here may be ending.”
"I know the vision of the club is to try to stay in second place and win a spot in the Champions League and not sign players, but launch younger players in football. I feel I have been through this project: I arrived as an unknown, I made my name at the club, I have won things, so maybe I need something new to have new challenges."
