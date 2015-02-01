Man Utd ready to make huge splash on Everton star, Mou a big fan
17 April at 14:20Manchester United are set to make a huge summer splash for Ross Barkley, according to the Mirror (via 101greatgoals).
Coach Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the talented England midfielder, who has scored five Premier League goals and eight assists this season.
Barkley has recently expressed the desire to make the step up, Coach Ronald Koeman revealing that he had “spoken to Ross several weeks ago and he mentioned his ambition, Champions League, and I told him I have the same ambition."
The Mirror added that the Special One had tried to approach Barkley during his Chelsea days, too.
Koeman added that Everton are in the midst of offering Barkley a new deal:
"We offer him a new contract, and there are two possibilities. One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract then we need to sell the player. It's simple, it's not so difficult in my opinion”, the said in a recent press conference. (via the BBC).
“We're going in a good direction and he is a key player, he is a kid of the club, a kid of the town and in my opinion, there is no better place for him to continue.”
