Manchester United are set to make a huge summer splash for Ross Barkley,

​Coach Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of the talented England midfielder, who has scored five Premier League goals and eight assists this season.

Barkley has recently expressed the desire to make the step up, Coach Ronald Koeman revealing that he had

The Mirror added that the Special One had tried to approach Barkley during his Chelsea days, too.

Koeman added that Everton are in the midst of offering Barkley a new deal:

"We offer him a new contract, and there are two possibilities.

“We're going in a good direction and he is a key player, he is a kid of the club, a kid of the town and in my opinion, there is no better place for him to continue.”