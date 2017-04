Manchester United are ready to make a huge offer for PSG star defender Marquinhos,

The international outlet (via Le10Sport) write that Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of the former Roma defender, and is ready to offer

70 million for him.

A Brazilian international, Marquinhos joined PSG

Also targeted by the likes of Inter and Barcelona, the PSG defender has let it be known that he’s negotiation a new deal, recently saying that

“It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”

from AS Roma in the summer of 2013 for €31m.“we’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement. Barcelona were reported to have offered PSG € 50 million last summer for the 22-year-old defender.He's had a very strong season alongside compatriot Thiago Silva.