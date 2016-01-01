Man Utd ready to offer €70m for star Brazilian defender
21 April at 17:45Manchester United are ready to make a huge offer for PSG star defender Marquinhos, Goal.Com reveal.
The international outlet (via Le10Sport) write that Jose Mourinho is a great admirer of the former Roma defender, and is ready to offer €70 million for him.
A Brazilian international, Marquinhos joined PSG from AS Roma in the summer of 2013 for €31m.
Also targeted by the likes of Inter and Barcelona, the PSG defender has let it be known that he’s negotiation a new deal, recently saying that “we’ve begun new contract talks and we need some time to reach an agreement.
“It’s not only up to me but my contract here runs until 2019 and under my point of view everything is pretty clear, I want to stay at PSG.”
Barcelona were reported to have offered PSG € 50 million last summer for the 22-year-old defender.
He's had a very strong season alongside compatriot Thiago Silva.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments