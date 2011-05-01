Man Utd readying bid to poach Özil from Arsenal

As if the prospect of losing Alexis Sánchez to Manchester City wasn’t difficult enough for Arsenal fans to stomach, they are now being faced with the genuine possibility of losing another one of their star players to a Premier League rival.



Like his Chilean teammate, Mesut Özil’s contract with the North London side also expires next summer. He is not happy at the Gunners, and ideally would like to move on next month rather than wait another six months.



If reports are to be believed, the German could in fact get his wish with Manchester United boss José Mourinho wanting to reunite with his former Real Madrid pupil. The Portuguese coach is willing to offer between €20-25 million to secure his services.



This means Arsène Wenger runs a very real risk of losing his two best players in quick succession – something he was warned of a long time ago. It was clear several months ago that neither Özil or Sánchez had any intention of signing a new deal, yet the French coach preferred to keep them knowing full well that they could both leave for nothing at the end of the season.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)