Manchester United have received another boost in their quest to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic with reports emerging that his current club, Inter Milan, stated that they will not keep the player against his will.



The 28-year-old has been Jose Mourinho’s primary summer target since the end of last season and having already reportedly agreed personal terms at Old Trafford, the stumbling block is the player’s valuation. The Italians want £45M for their star man, United are only willing to go up to £40M. Reports earlier this week stated that the Nerazzurri would be prepared to drop the asking price if United were willing to throw in Frenchman Anthony Martial as part of the deal; this has been rejected by the Premier League giants.

