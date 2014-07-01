Man Utd regret: Dries Mertens scores stunner for Napoli
20 September at 23:03Manchester United wanted to sign him last summer but the Red Devils failed to wrap up a deal for the Belgium International who eventually decided to stay at Napoli and sign a contract extension until 2020. Mertens has become one of the best strikers in Serie A under Maurizio Sarri and his seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions prove his stunning form. Mertens netted a crazy goal against Lazio tonight with the partenopei who managed a 4-1 win away at the Olimpico. Check out Mertens’ stunner.
Dries Mertens... What have you just done?!— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2017
Stunning goal. pic.twitter.com/Lt2Iy7POOr
