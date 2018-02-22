Man Utd reopen interest in another Juventus star

Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in Blaise Matuidi a year after losing out to Juventus for the French midfielder.



Jose Mourinho was keen on the 30-year-old last summer when the Old Lady swooped to land the former Paris Saint-Germain star. The Italians do not want to sell the player, though the Red Devils have been in touch with his agent Mino Raiola, report Rai Sport.



With Paul Pogba's injury, Mourinho's options in midfield appeared limited to just Nemanja Matic and youngster Scott McTominay - Matuidi would bring experience and athleticism, along with a versatility to operate in a two- or three-man midfield.



Matuidi has suffered through some injuries of late, but is a crucial member of Juventus side. Last week, the Bianconeri eliminated Tottenham from Champions League play with a 2-1 victory in London. Furthermore, heading into tomorrow’s clash with Atalanta, Juventus holds a one point lead over Napoli in the Scudetto race, and have a match in hand.