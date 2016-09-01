Man Utd reportedly agree € 35 million fee for promising Benfica defender
03 February at 18:27Manchester United are already planning their summer transfer window and according to reports in England the Red Devils have already a reached a preliminary agreement for their first summer signing. The Daily Express reports that Manchester United and Benfica have agreed a € 35 million transfer fee for Nelson Semedo, 23, who is currently under contract with the Portuguese club until 2021.
Semedo is a versatile fullback who can either play on the left and on the right. He is also a transfer target of Manchester City. The Portuguese defender is one of Benfica’s players to have attracted the interest of Manchester United. Semedo’s teammate Victor Lidelof, in fact, is another Benfica player who is on the Red Devils’ shopping list for the summer.
José Mourinho was said to have reached an agreement with Lindelof in the January transfer window, but the player did not join the Premier League giants last month with rumours suggesting that his arrival at the Old Trafford is being postponed to the end of the season.
Manchester United also came close to signing former Benfica star Goncalo Guedes last month, but the player snubbed a move to England completing a € 30 million PSG switch instead.
