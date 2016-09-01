Man Utd to have improved summer transfer budget through new shirt-sleeve sponsorship
03 April at 19:10Manchester United’s transfer kitty is likely to be further enhanced next season as the Red Devils are reportedly ready to agree a £ 20 million (approximately €25 million) shirt-sleeve sponsorship.
Those kind of new sponsorships will be allowed from next season in the Premier League and according to the Mirror there are several foreign companies that are ready to offer big money to have their names printed on Manchester United’s sleeves for the next few years.
“The United shirt is one of world football’s iconic jerseys and there are several interested parties and talks are on-going”, a Manchester United source has told the British tabloid.
Manchester United’s city rivals Manchester City have already announced a similar agreement with South Korean tyre firm Nexen which should be worth somewhere in the region of £ 5 million.
Manchester United will try to strengthen their squad in the summer and José Mourinho might need a big transfer budget in order to seal the transfer of all his transfer targets. Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is said to be topping the Special One’s transfer shopping list.
