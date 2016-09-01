Manchester United’s transfer kitty is likely to be further enhanced next season as the Red Devils are reportedly ready to agreeshirt-sleeve sponsorship.Those kind of new sponsorships will be allowed from next season in theto have their names printed on Manchester United’s sleeves for the next few years.“The United shirt is one of world football’s iconic jerseys and there are several interested parties and talks are on-going”, a Manchester United source has told the British tabloid.Manchester United’s city rivals Manchester City have already announced a similar agreement with South Korean tyre firmManchester United will try to strengthen their squad in the summer and José Mourinho might need a big transfer budget in order to seal the transfer of all his transfer targets. Atletico Madrid staris said to be topping the Special One’s transfer shopping list.