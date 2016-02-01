Man Utd reveals why Man Utd should fear Bristol
19 December at 17:15Manchester United boss José Mourinho talked about the incoming EFL Cup clash against Bristol City explaining why the Red Devils should fear and respect their upcoming opponents (watch the full video below).
“I will not make many changes because Bristol is one of the best team in the Championship and the Championship is not the same that used to be five or ten years ago. There are high quality teams with lot of players who could play in the Premier League. We need to take the game seriously.”
