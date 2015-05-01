Man Utd's Matic to miss Arsenal clash?

Several reports coming from the UK point in the direction that Manchester United will have to do without Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic when they face off against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 18.30 CET.



Matic came off with a muscular injury nine minutes into the second half of Tuesday's 4-2 win at Watford, and is unlikely to recover in time but he has undergone tests on the injured area and has not given up hope of being fit to face Arsenal, but the likelihood is that game will come too soon and the defensive midfielder will have to sit this one out.



The Red Devils medical team are working as hard as they can to make sure the player who signed this past summer from Chelsea for a reported £35 million is able to play against Arsene Wenger and his team in order to win 3 points and not fall too far behind from cross town rivals Manchester City who top the Premier League with an almost perfect record.

Nima Tavallaey Roddsari (@NimaTavRood)