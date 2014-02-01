Man Utd's Mourinho has "contempt" for Chelsea's Conte

Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinho held a press conference today ahead of the Premier League fixture on Monday night at Old Trafford against Stoke City.



The former Real Madrid and Inter manager was asked about his highly publicized spat with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte where he accused the former Bianconeri manager of match fixing prompting the latter to reply that Mourinho was a 'small man.'



Mourinho was asked if he had a reply to Conte to which the Manchester United manager replied: "I think when a person insults another you can expect a response. Or you can expect contempt, silence. The first time he insulted me I had a response, a response that I know that touched the point where he really feels hurt. Then he insulted me for a second time. But now I change and now contempt and for me contempt means end of the story."



Whether or not the story ends there remains to be seen but it seems that at least for now the feud has if not ended then reached a point of cease fire.



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)