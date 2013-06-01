Manchester are having Torino sensation and

Andrea Belotti watched very closely.

Currently Serie A’s top scorer with an incredible 25 goals in 30 games, Belotti has been playing breathtaking football, enough to warrant his club to make him sign an

100 million release clause.

Coach Mourinho made it clear last night that injuries to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo will force him to make a move on the market. "Yes. Yes. Because if I don’t have the players for a long period of time, obviously it affects [transfer policy]."

The Italian himself isn’t so convinced by his price tag, recently telling Tiki Taka that

“Honestly

“In the modern market

€100 million manWith Zlatan Ibrahimovic horribly injuring himself last week, the Red Devils are looking for an alternative in attack, despite offering the Swede a £13 million, one-year deal., Jose Mourinho is sending scouts to the Granata’s next game against Sampdoria, to take place on Saturday. The former Palermo man is liked by Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, to name three.I don’t think I’m worth as much”, Belotti said.there are ridiculous fees, players cost too much nowadays.”