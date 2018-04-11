Man Utd sent ‘special’ scout to watch Barcelona star in Rome
11 April at 11:45Barcelona’s 3-0 defeat against Roma will be remembered as one of the biggest fiascos in the history of the blaugrana hierarchy. The La Liga giants failed to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals despite winning their opening clash at the Nou Camp last week.
According to reports in Spain and England, Manchester United sent a very special scout to watch the Olimpico game yesterday night.
Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, in fact, was spotted in the stands of Roma’s stadium and according to The Sun, the former Manchester United manager was in the Italian capital also to watch Samuel Umtiti, a long time Manchester United target.
José Mourinho wants to take the Frenchman to the Old Trafford next season but the player has been insisting that he sees his future in Barcelona.
Ferguson, however, is said to have monitored the talented centre defender who has a € 60 million release clause included in his contract.
