Man Utd-Southampton: confirmed line-ups and live updates
30 December at 17:30
The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games against Southampton, after a run of nine games without one.
Southampton have won two of their last three league visits to Old Trafford, after a run of 19 games without a win there (D3 L16). Indeed, their last two away wins against Man Utd came over a period of 35 games.
Manchester United won the reverse fixture thanks to a Romelu Lukaku goal – they’ve not beaten Southampton home and away in the same season since 2012-13.
Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (D4 L6) and none of the last seven. Indeed, Saints have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of those 11 matches.
Mauricio Pellegrino has won just 20% of his 20 Premier League games in charge of Southampton (W4 D7 L9) – the third worst win rate by a Saints manager in the competition behind Harry Redknapp (18.2%) and Steve Wigley (6.2%).
Man Utd have lost just two of their 29 Premier League home games under Jose Mourinho (W16 D11 L2), with both defeats coming at the hands of Man City.
Southampton have won two of their last three league visits to Old Trafford, after a run of 19 games without a win there (D3 L16). Indeed, their last two away wins against Man Utd came over a period of 35 games.
Manchester United won the reverse fixture thanks to a Romelu Lukaku goal – they’ve not beaten Southampton home and away in the same season since 2012-13.
Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (D4 L6) and none of the last seven. Indeed, Saints have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of those 11 matches.
Mauricio Pellegrino has won just 20% of his 20 Premier League games in charge of Southampton (W4 D7 L9) – the third worst win rate by a Saints manager in the competition behind Harry Redknapp (18.2%) and Steve Wigley (6.2%).
Man Utd have lost just two of their 29 Premier League home games under Jose Mourinho (W16 D11 L2), with both defeats coming at the hands of Man City.
Go to comments