The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games against Southampton, after a run of nine games without one.



Southampton have won two of their last three league visits to Old Trafford, after a run of 19 games without a win there (D3 L16). Indeed, their last two away wins against Man Utd came over a period of 35 games.



Manchester United won the reverse fixture thanks to a Romelu Lukaku goal – they’ve not beaten Southampton home and away in the same season since 2012-13.



Southampton have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (D4 L6) and none of the last seven. Indeed, Saints have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of those 11 matches.



Mauricio Pellegrino has won just 20% of his 20 Premier League games in charge of Southampton (W4 D7 L9) – the third worst win rate by a Saints manager in the competition behind Harry Redknapp (18.2%) and Steve Wigley (6.2%).



Man Utd have lost just two of their 29 Premier League home games under Jose Mourinho (W16 D11 L2), with both defeats coming at the hands of Man City.