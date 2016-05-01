Italy boss Giampiero Ventura has named his 25-man squad for games against Spain and Isreal. Ventura has included in the squad both Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and Southampton star Manolo Gabbiadini.



The Italy coach has not called Udinese starlet Scuffet opting to call Genoa shotstopper Mattia Perin instead. Gigi Buffon and Gigio Donnarumma are the other two goalkeepers included in the squad. Chelsea target Andrea Belotti is also part of the team. Sinisa Mihajlovic has refused to rule out his exit earlier today.



These are the players called by Ventura for the incoming World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Israel.





Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia Perin, Gianluigi Donnarumma



Defenders: Davide Astori, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Conti, Matteo Darmian, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Spinazzola.



Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi, Riccardo Montolivo, Marco Parolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti



Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi, Antonio Candreva, Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Insigne



Strikers: Andrea Belotti, Eder, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ciro Immobile