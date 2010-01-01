Southampton:-Man Utd: team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to keep their great form and record intact as they travel to the St Mary’s to face Southampton. Manchester United are second in league but level with City on points and goal difference and will be looking to overtake their rivals in what could be a tough afternoon for the Red Devils.



Team news:

Mourinho said in his press conference he was happy with the way Anthony Martial is playing currently, the boss praised Martial and said “he’s a happy guy and he’s working extremely well”. Mourinho has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash however he is still without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. Luke Shaw came off the bench midweek in the win against Burton Albion, a boost for both Shaw and Mourinho.



Saints boss Maunel Pellegrino is likely to give Virgil Van Djik his first start of the season. The centre back was linked all summer with Liverpool and it was said that he handed in a transfer request. There are no fresh injury concerns for the Southampton manager.



Probable starting line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcos Rashford, Romelu Lukaku



Southampton (4-2-3-1): Fraser Forster, Cedric Soares, Wesley Hoedt, Virgin Van Djik, Ryan Bertrand, Oriol Romeu, Mario Lemina, Dusan Tadic, Steve Davis, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long



Farhad Hussain