Isco is set to renew his contract with Real Madrid,

It’s been a busy 2017 calendar year for the 25-year-old midfielder, who has been linked to Tottenham, Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool over the last year, as well as AC Milan.

The Spaniard scored ten goals and made eight assists in 30 Liga appearances last season, though only 18 of those were starts. He has never really been a consistent starter since joining in 2013.

The former Malaga player’s deal with the Merengues expires next summer , and he has felt under pressure ever since the Galacticos have been linked with Kylian M’Bappe and Eden Hazard.

The 24-year recently spoke about signing a new deal, which should keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022.

“My new deal? We’re close, it will get done…”, he said after scoring in Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United.