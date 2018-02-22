Man Utd stalwart comes to Pogba’s defense

Paul Pogba cannot be blamed for his struggles at Manchester United, says Nemanja Vidic, with issues outside of his control contributing to a turbulent period.



The £89 million asset has seen his value questioned this season, with a bright start to the 2017-18 campaign having been countered by injury issues and a humbling benching by Jose Mourinho. Vidic believes too much pressure has been placed on the France international as a result of his club-record price tag – something he can do little about.



Vidic told reporters at St George’s Park while taking a UEFA Pro Licence course: “It is not the player's fault that a club is paying so much money for him. If someone offers you a big contract, you would not refuse, probably?”



“I think the environment is important - who is around you, for example - to make you better. For the players of 22 and 23 to get so much money and publicity, he must feel like he is the most powerful person in the world. I was a football player, I felt like that: ‘Wow, I am feeling really good’.



“But I think you need to have someone in the dressing room - some of the players - who can help you come through these difficult situations.”