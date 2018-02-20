Star duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have trained with the Manchester United first-team squad, ahead of the club’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sevilla tomorrow.

The first leg sees the Red Devils travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan tomorrow and the return leg will be played out on the 13th of March at Old Trafford.

Pogba missed United’s weekend FA Cup game due to illness, amidst rumors of discontent and a fall out with Jose Mourinho following his substitution against Newcastle United two weeks ago. Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, hasn’t featured for United since he played against Burnley on Boxing Day as his knee injury came back to trouble him.

While the big Swede endured an injury plagued season and has appeared only five times in the Premier League, Zlatan is now back training with the United first team along with Pogba, who has been at the receiving end of criticism of late but has racked up a tally of nine assists already.