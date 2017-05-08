Man Utd star is the new cover star of FIFA 18
11 May at 14:41Manchester United star Paul Pogba will be the cover star of FIFA 2018, according to a report of segmentnext.com. The former Juve ace made return to the Old Trafford last summer after four years spent in Turin and after his first full senior season as a Red Devil, he will feature in the cover of the most popular football game next season. FIFA 2018 will be released in September but the game will be launched on the 10th of Juve.
Pogba is currently the most expensive player in the world as Manchester United spent € 105 million to sign him from Juventus last summer.
The Frenchman has seven goals and five assists in 48 games in all competitions so far this season and most commentators believe he’s not done enough to justify his incredible price-tag.
Pogba’s price, however, was raised by the commissions of his agent Mino Raiola who is said to have earned something like € 24 million from the player’s switch to Manchester United.
