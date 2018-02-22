It looks like another busy summer’s in store in Turin as Juventus plot their potential new arrivals.



CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici are already at work, identifying the players they feel can reinforce the Bianconeri for next term.



A name that is right at the top of the notebook is Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian. The 28-year-old is out of the reckoning at Old Trafford and seems certain to depart Old Trafford in the summer.



According to Tuttosport, the top priority for Juventus is to find a replacement for Alex Sandro, the Brazilian wing-back who looks to be on his way out at the end of the current campaign.



Darmian is just one of a host of names that could become his replacement; Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa is another reported target. The 25-year-old is also being tracked by Chelsea so a summer transfer battle could ensue.



Two more names that Marotta and Paratici have on their short-list are Hector Bellerin of Arsenal, and Jonas Hector of Cologne.

Defensive issues are on the agenda at Allianz Stadium, as Juventus start to plan for the future.