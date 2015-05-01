Man Utd struggler won't even consider Barca move
30 November at 20:00Ander Herrera is set to frustrate Barcelona’s attempts to sign him yet again, according to reports from Marca.
The Basque midfielder is badly wanted by his former Coach at Athletic Bilbao, Ernesto Valverde, and isn’t guaranteed a starting spot at Manchester United at the moment.
The Spanish international has more problems: he has a deal with the Red Devils which expires next summer, one that has raised plenty of question marks about his future.
Barcelona, for their part, need more legs, more running in that midfield, and the former Player of the Year (as voted by the fans) could well fit the bill.
Marca explain, in fact, that Herrera could begin to negotiation with new clubs in January, but won’t. He wants to stay with the Red Devils, even if it means only tacking on another year to his current deal.
It looks like the former Europa League is going to cost his suitors a lot.
