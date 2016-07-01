Man Utd sweat over Pogba injury as former Juve star faces surgery

Things are going from bad to worse for Paul Pogba as the Frenchman could face a longer than expected. José Mourinho talked about the fitness of the former Juventus star whose return to the pitch, however, seems still very far.



“I don’t know when he [Pogba] will be back”, Mourinho said.



“I am not crying over Pogba’s adsence, he will be welcome once he is back, meantime, I trust his teammates and whoever will replace him.”



According to ESPN, however, Manchester United will make a decision over the Frenchman’s possible surgery next week.



Pogba’s tendon injury has not let up yet and the Red Devils will decide whether to solve Pogba’s physical issue with a surgery or with a ‘conservative’ therapy.



Pogba made return to the Old Trafford in summer 2016 for an at-the-time world record fee of € 110 million. The Frenchman spent three seasons with Juventus before making return to Manchester.

