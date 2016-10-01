Man Utd take extraordinary step of denying row between Mourinho and Pogba

Manchester United have played down reports of a bust-up between manager Jose Mourinho and players Phil Jones and Paul Pogba following the defeat to Newcastle.



It has been claimed Mourinho was involved in a heated row with the pair in the dressing room after the 1-0 defeat at St James' Park.



However, ESPN has revealed that sources close to the club have dismissed the reports while insisting there is no problem between Mourinho and the two players.



Jones was visibly agitated in the second half at Newcastle and was seen screaming at United's midfielders after one Newcastle chance.



Pogba was one of the players at fault in the build-up to Matt Ritchie's winner, which left United trailing Premier League leaders Manchester City by 16 points, and was substituted soon afterwards.



Pogba was due to face Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, but was a late withdrawal from the squad because of illness.



Mourinho insisted afterwards he did not know the exact nature of the France international's problem and said the 24-year-old is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League round-of-16 first leg clash with Sevilla in Spain.