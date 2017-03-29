Mesut Ozil has revealed that he was offered a king’s ransom to play in China.

The Arsenal star has been the subject of plentiful criticism this season for not living up to expectations, and has been linked with a departure away from the Emirates this summer.

"When I got an offer from China last summer, however, I didn’t need his [Pires's] advice because the offer was too absurd," Ozil

"The Chinese were prepared to pay me £100 million net over a period of five years. A fairy tale amount of money that went beyond the limits of my imagination.

"In spite of this, it took me less than three minutes to decline the offer. My agent, Erkut, called me to let me know about the bid. He said: ‘I think we’re agreed what we’re going to do, aren’t we? You won’t consider it, will you?’

"'I’m nowhere near the end of my career,' I replied. 'I still want to win titles with Arsenal. I don’t want to play in China no matter how much they’re willing to pay. No way'.

“And so the matter was settled.”

