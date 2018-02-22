Man Utd target admits he will join Inter
20 March at 17:40Manchester United target Lautaro Martinez has recently confirmed that he will join Serie A giants Inter Milan.
The 20-year-old Lautaro Martinez is a name that is being thrown around a lot by Argentine football fans and he recently got called up to the national side too. For his club Racing Club, Martinez has impressed. He has found the back of the net 13 times in all competitions for Racing, attracting attention from a host of clubs across Europe.
In a press conference for his club recently, the young striker confirmed that he is set to join Inter, dealing a blow to the hopes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund of signing him. Martinez said: "If its done with Inter? Almost everything is arranged."
"There are some details that need to be filled out, but when I come back to Argentina, I will meet my agent and everything will be fixed then"
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
