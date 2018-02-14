Man Utd target agrees to join Barcelona in 2019
14 February at 14:20Manchester United target Arthur Melo has reached an agreement to sign for Barcelona, report Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.
The 21-year-old midfielder, who currently plies his trade with Brazilian side Gremio, has appeared 27 times for his side in the Brasileirao. He has appeared five times in the Cup and was voted as the Man of the Match in the Copa Libertadores final recently.
Mundo Deportivo understand that Barcelona already have an agreement in place for Arthur, who will join the club in the January of 2019. Talks and agreement has been reached with Arthur's agent Jorge Machado.
Gremio own 60 percent of the player and Celso Rigo owns 20 percent, while his parents and faimly owns the rest 20 percent. Barcelona offered 25 million euros, when Arthur's clause is 50 million euros. Gremio are unwilling to accept less than 30 million to be willing to let go of their 60 percent rights.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments