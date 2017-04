Manchester United boss José Mourinho has shortlisted a few strikers that would improve the Red Devils’ attacking department next season. Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti andare said to be on Man Utd’s transfer shortlist and today’s edition of Il Mattino provides some interesting transfer updates about the Belgian star under contract with Napoli.Dries Mertens’ contract runsand the player’s entourage is being in talks with the club to discuss a potential contract extension for the 29-year-old.and can either play as attacking winger or centre forward (as a false nine). Il Mattino (via IamNaples.it), ​According to Mertens has almost reached an economic agreement with the club but the player demands a low release clause to put pen to paper on a new agreement. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis agrees that a release clause should be added in Mertens’ new contract although it could only be activated from summer 2018.​Mertens wants his release clause to beThe club’s President will also talk with Mertens’ wife in the next few days as she is reported to be pushing for his husband to leave Naples at the end of the season and De Laurentiis wants to convince here to stay for at least one more year.