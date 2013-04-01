Man Utd target can sign new Napoli contract but only on one condition
20 April at 14:50Manchester United boss José Mourinho has shortlisted a few strikers that would improve the Red Devils’ attacking department next season. Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Dries Mertens are said to be on Man Utd’s transfer shortlist and today’s edition of Il Mattino provides some interesting transfer updates about the Belgian star under contract with Napoli.
Dries Mertens’ contract runs until 2018 and the player’s entourage is being in talks with the club to discuss a potential contract extension for the 29-year-old. The former PSV star is Napoli’s leading scorer this season and can either play as attacking winger or centre forward (as a false nine).
According to Il Mattino (via IamNaples.it), Mertens has almost reached an economic agreement with the club but the player demands a low release clause to put pen to paper on a new agreement. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis agrees that a release clause should be added in Mertens’ new contract although it could only be activated from summer 2018.
Mertens wants his release clause to be set to € 18 million, whilst the club want to set it to € 23 million. The club’s President will also talk with Mertens’ wife in the next few days as she is reported to be pushing for his husband to leave Naples at the end of the season and De Laurentiis wants to convince here to stay for at least one more year.
Go to comments