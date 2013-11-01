Man Utd target could leave Real Madrid for big money move to China

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, who was once the most expensive player on the planet, has been linked with a move away from Spain on an annual basis since he left Tottenham Hotspur back in 2013.



With Manchester United boss José Mourinho said to be a big admirer of the Welshman, rumours are rife that he could be the Old Trafford club’s marquee signing next summer. Now, according to the Daily Mirror, those plans might be about to go up in smoke.



The English tabloid suggests that reigning Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande are interested in signing the 28-year-old. Indeed, the report goes on to state that they are willing to offer approximately €95 million to secure his services.



Should the former Southampton man opt to move to the Far East, he would team up with Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro who is currently in charge of the Southern China Tigers.



(Daily Mirror)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)