Man Utd target in Torino, fuels Juventus move speculation
03 January at 13:15A simple photo in the company of the girlfriend sparked the interest of all Juventus fans. The player in question is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a forbidden dream for clubs in the middle of Europe, and especially for Juventus.
The standout Lazio midfielder has been the subject of numerous rumors, most notably of which links him to Manchester United. His silky smooth play in the center of Stadio Olimpico has fueled rumors that his next move could include a nine-figure sum.
However, Juventus fans needed get too carried away with him being with his girlfriend in Torino. The Serbian star is simply there to watch his brother Vanja take on the Bianconeri in Coppa Italia play tonight. Vanja was key to the Toros’ upset over Roma in the last round, but may ride the bench tonight.
The reality of his visit didn’t stop Juve fans from expressing their desire for him to join, however.
