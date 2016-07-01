Man Utd target likely to leave Inter this summer
22 February at 13:05Croatian winger Ivan Perišić is increasingly likely to leave Inter at the end of the season, as the relationship between him and the club is starting to show some signs of frailty.
According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, it is almost inevitable that the two will go their separate ways, with the Nerazzurri looking to raise funds ahead of what is set to be a very busy summer for Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio.
Of course, Manchester United were very keen on the idea of signing him a few months ago, but only time will tell whether they remain so after they managed to get Alexis Sánchez in during last month’s transfer window.
Manager José Mourinho made little secret of how disappointed he was not to get that deal over the line, so there is a good chance he will want his board to revisit talks with the Milanese giants.
