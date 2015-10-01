Man Utd target pens new Napoli contract with release clause
19 May at 18:10Napoli star Dries Mertens has signed a contract extension with Napoli, according to various reports in Italy. The Belgian star has extended his stay at the San Paolo until 2021. His previous deal with the partenopei was set to expire in June 2018.
The former PSV ace had been linked with a summer move to Manchester United as representatives of the Red Devils were spotted in Naples a few months ago.
The 30-year-old, however, has decided to extend his stay at the club but according to Italian media there is a release clause included in his contract with the club.
Mertens will be free to leave Napoli and join any club that will offer € 30 million from summer 2018. The player’s release clause, in fact, can only be activated from next summer, when the Belgian will be 31.
Mertens will earn € 4 million-a-year but Napoli have failed to confirm their star’s contract extension. Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, however, has said to be ‘happy’ for the striker’s contract extension.
