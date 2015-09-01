Edinson Cavani looks like he’s nearing an extension with PSG, the latest reports from Paris confirm.

While director of sport Patrick Kluivert wasn’t ready to agree to a deal with Cavani, chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants the deal to be signed as soon as possible.

The 30-year-old will see his salary increase from

850k to

1.1m a month, and the deal will keep him at the club until age 33, in 2020.

The former Napoli and Palermo man has scored 42 goals in all competitions this season, in only 41 games, ably leading the line for the Ligue 1 side.

Monaco still lead the championship in France, three points ahead of PSG.

Could this two-month negotiation finally come to an end?

write (via Le10Sport) that the Uruguayan striker is set to make over €1 million a month once he signs a new deal with the Ligue 1 side.