Man Utd tell Inter Mkhitaryan price-tag

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on loan from Manchester United during next month’s transfer window. The Red Devils signed the Armenian for £27 million last year, but it seems likely he will leave Old Trafford before long.



Coach Luciano Spalletti would like to bolster his attacking options with the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund man, but it will be a difficult deal for the Nerazzurri to pull off financially.



United will demand over £35 million for the attacking midfielder should the Beneamata make a concrete enquiry in the coming weeks. They have made their interest known, but staying within Financial Fair Play guidelines may require them to sell someone before bringing in a player of Mkhitaryan’s calibre.



Meanwhile, the Premier League giants have been linked with a move for exciting Bordeaux winger Malcom as they look to strengthen their own options in attacking areas.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)