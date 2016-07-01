Man Utd: The curious case of José Mourinho and Paul Pogba



When Manchester United clinched the signing of Paul Pogba for a record-breaking fee back in the summer of 2016, it seemed like a marriage made in heaven. Having left Old Trafford in favour of a move to Juventus, the Frenchman returned to England a serial winner with four consecutive Scudetti to his name.



Add into the mix the fact he would be working with José Mourinho – a serial winner himself – most observers believed a strong working relationship between those two would be key to catapulting the Red Devils back to the top of world football. However, the reality has been very different to what the majority of fans and journalists had expected.



It is more than reasonable to suggest the 24-year-old midfielder has failed to live up to his massive price-tag since rejoining the Old Trafford giants, though not all of the blame can be laid at his feet. While there is no doubt he has been outplayed by his opponent in several big matches, the Portuguese coach must accept that he is at least partly responsible.



He has come under immense criticism from sectors of the United support, who are baffled by his determination to keep deploying the club’s most expensive player ever in a role he is clearly uncomfortable in. Let’s make one thing clear: Pogba never has been nor will he ever be a defensive midfielder, yet the role Mourinho plays him in every week demands him to be like one.



Throughout his coaching career, the former Chelsea and Inter boss has favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation, almost regardless of the personnel he has at his disposal. He believes that it is the most effective way of closing space all over the pitch, and that it allows his players to function as a solid and compact defensive unit.



Considering the fact Pogba did his best work at Juventus playing in a three-man midfield alongside the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and/or Claudio Marchisio, surely it would be worth the manager’s while attempting to replicate this by seeing if he is more effective in a 4-3-3 system? Having said that, Mourinho is a very stubborn man and the chances of him bowing to public pressure are somewhat remote.



Their relationship has appeared fractious at times, not least when the pair were spotted having a heated debate on the sidelines during Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. The fact Pogba was dropped for today’s match at home to Huddersfield Town did little to dampen speculation that all is not well between player and coach at the moment.



Publicly, Mourinho has always jumped to the defence of Pogba in the face of criticism from former players such as Paul Scholes. Despite this, it is clear that the pair are not enjoying a good relationship just now, which could be one of the reasons why the team lacks fluidity in its play. All United fans can do is hope they can clear the air or, as history would suggest where Mourinho is concerned, the feud could have lasting consequences for the club’s chances of future success.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)