Man Utd to challenge Juventus for departing Barcelona star

Even if Manchester United have completed the signing of Nemanja Matic, the Red Devils could still be looking for another player to strengthen their squad in the middle of the park. José Mourinho, in fact, is pondering signing one of his long-term targets and according to reports in England and Spain he could have a good chance to seal the transfer of Barcelona’s Andre Gomes.



The Portugal International joined the La Liga giants in a € 40 million move last summer but he failed to justify his price-tag in his first season at the club and that’s why Barcelona want to sell him.



According to Marca, Andre Gomes is now available in the market for € 35 million and The Sun claims José Mourinho is willing to sign his compatriot who had been targeted by both Man U and Juventus last summer.



Manchester United have already completed three signings during the current transfer window with Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic who have already joined the Old Trafford.

