Man Utd to challenge Serie A giants over the signing of Italy star
01 March at 19:20Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in signing Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi who is one of the most promising and talented European footballers at the moment. Bernardeschi is impressing with Fiorentina thanks to his 13 goals and five assists in 33 games in all competitions with Fiorentina.
Juventus and Inter have put him on top of their transfer shortlist but the Serie A giants will have to beat competition from Manchester United and Chelsea if they are to sign the talented 23-year-old attacking midfielder who can play everywhere in the final third of the pitch.
Talksport reports that these four clubs are the most interested in signing Bernardeschi at the moment. The Italy International, however, is negotiating a new contract with Fiorentina and the Serie A side are said to be willing to include a € 70 million release clause in the new deal of their star.
