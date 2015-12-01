Man Utd to discuss Mourinho contract extension at the end of the season
09 February at 14:53José Mourinho and Manchester United are destined to continue their love story as, according to The Sun, the two parties will sit down together around the negotiation table to discuss a one-year contract extension for the Portuguese tactician. Mourinho’s current Manchester United contract expires in June 2021 but the Red Devils have an option to add 12 months to his agreement.
Mourinho’s new deal could then expire in June 2022. The Special One won the Community Shield at the end of the season and wants to bring Manchester Untied back to Champions League managing to finish this Premier League campaign in 4th position at least.
Manchester United believe that Mourinho is the right man to take the club back to its glory days and want him to commit his future to the club. The Red Devils sit sixth in the table but are just two points short of a Champions League spot.
