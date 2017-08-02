Man Utd to face Perisic blow as Inter open contract talks
03 August at 15:20Manchester United are set to face a huge transfer blow as Inter are going to offer a new contract to the Red Devils’ top target Ivan Perisic, according to Sky Italia.
The Croatian star has been in talks with José Mourinho’s side over a possible summer move to the Old Trafford.
Manchester United, however, have failed to match Inter’s € 55 million asking price yet and the nerazzurri are determined to keep the player at the San Siro.
Luciano Spalletti has insisted that Perisic is not for sale. The Italian manager admitted last week that he would have stand against the Croat’s sale and Inter are willing to match their new manager’s desire.
According to Sky Sport, the nerazzurri will soon meet Perisic’s agent to discuss a contract extension of the Croatia International who joined Inter for € 20 million from Wolfsburg two years ago.
Manchester United are also reported to have cooled their interest in Perisic given that Inter are not going to offer any discount for the 28-year-old.
