Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a January offer for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who was snatched away from the hands of Juventus back in the summer of 2016, has struggled to make an impact, having appeared only six times in the La Liga for the Catalans this season. Gomes has failed to establish himself as a regular since he joined, not impressing Ernesto Valverde as well.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese and the player himself wants to move on. Jose Mourinho seems intent on signing the former Valencia man, as he looks to bolster his midfield in January and establish United inside the top four.

It is said that the Catalans have pegged back an offer in the region of 35 million euros for the Portuguese star but would not hold back to sold Andre Gomes.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)