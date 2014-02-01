Man Utd to miss out on Dembele as he drops huge Barcelona hint
05 August at 15:35Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele. The French winger dropped a couple of social media hints back in June, shortly after Man Utd’s announcement of Victor Lindelof.
The France International is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe at the moment and Barcelona have shortlisted him as a potential replacement for Neymar who has just joined Psg in a world-record € 222 million deal.
Today’s reports in France claim Dembele has almost agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
Borussia Dortmund want € 100 million to sell their 20-year-old star and Barcelona are set to make their opening bid after that they have reached an agreement with the France star.
Talking to BeinSports, Dembele has confirmed that he would be happy to move to Barcelona, confirming that he could become the heir of Neymar at the Camp Nou.
“Barcelona are an amazing club, every player would like to play there. It’s a pleasure to see myself linked with a move to Barcelona, let’s see what will happen.”
