DAVID DE GEA IS ON HIS WAY OUT :

MOU READY TO MAKE AN IMPRESSIVE BID :

Manchester United will be active this coming summer as José Mourinho wants to keep improving his team. United aren't sure to participate in next year's UEFA Champions league but even so, they want to have a heated summer ahead. Here are two of our best United stories on the day as De Gea moves closer to Madrid where as Mourinho is ready to launch a monster offer for a Portuguese rising star...Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told goalkeeper David De Gea that he will be able to seal his move to Real Madrid this summer if he maintains his focus for the rest of the current campaign. As the Mirror’s David McDonnell writes, United seem to be resigned to the fact that they will lose the Spanish number one at the end of the campaign.The Independent reports that Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva will be a real target for Mourinho this coming summer as United are ready to launch a £60M bid for the 22-year-old who has been described by many as Monaco’s most important player this season. Mourinho seems very serious as he wants to improve his roster....