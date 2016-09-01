Mourinho on transfers....now we know why he went to United instead of City.... pic.twitter.com/Vfniehlhia — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) February 5, 2018

Should you live in fear of Skynet becoming self-aware before artificial intelligence takes over the world and enslaves the human race, this hilarious computer gaff should ease your concerns.Following his side’s victory over Huddersfield, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was asked about his club’s transfer strategy, and why he feels confident going forward. During one of his answers he alluded to his offensive weapons.“…we have Alexis. We have Rashford…,” he replied.However, Sky Sports’ automated captioning computer misinterpreted “Rashford,” which gave rise to this hilarious screenshot.