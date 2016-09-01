Man Utd vs Brighton: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United vs Brighton. Below is all you need to know.



This will be the first top-flight meeting between these sides since March 1983, when they drew 1-1 at Old Trafford.



Brighton won only one of their 16 meetings in all competitions with Man Utd (D5 L10), with that sole victory coming in a home game in November 1982.



This will be the 82nd different fixture to have been played in both the Premier League and as an FA Cup final.



Manchester United’s only home defeat against a team in their debut Premier League season came in 1996-97, losing 2-3 against Derby County. Indeed, the Red Devils have won their last 18 home Premier League games against sides in their debut Premier League season.



Manchester United are now 38 games unbeaten at home in all competitions (W27 D11 L0) – they haven’t suffered a defeat at Old Trafford since losing 1-2 to Manchester City in September 2016.



Jose Mourinho’s side (26 points) have made their best start to a Premier League season since 2012-13 (27 points from 12 games) – the Red Devils’ final season under Alex Ferguson and also their final Premier League title win.



Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in half (25) of their 50 Premier League matches since the start of last season; more than any other side.



Pascal Groß has been directly involved in 62% of Brighton’s 13 Premier League goals this season (three goals, five assists), the second highest ratio in the division after Tammy Abraham at Swansea (71%).



This could be Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion and an opportunity for him to score against a 25th different team in the competition.



Anthony Martial has been involved in seven Premier League goals this season (five goals, two assists), this despite playing only 374 minutes – averaging a goal involvement every 53 minutes.



