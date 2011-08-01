Man Utd vs Man City: who has the most valuable footballers?
07 September at 18:45Manchester United and Manchester City players’ values have been compared by today’s edition of Tuttosport. The Italian paper has ranked the 8 most valuable clubs in Europe and both Manchester clubs are included in the ranking alongside Chelsea.
José Mourinho can rely on a squad whose combined worth is € 766 million, whilst Pep Guardiola’s team value is slightly less than that as the worth of Manchester City players combined is € 733 million.
