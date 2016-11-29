Manchester United are interested in signing £40 million goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

With Real Madrid pressing hard for David De Gea, the Red Devils are being increasingly linked to a move for Oblak, recently hailed as “the best goalkeeper in Europe” by team-mate Antoine Griezmann.

Though the Mancunians also want Griezmann, they may be in trouble if Real Madrid are able to entice De Gea.

The Sunday Express believe that Jose Mourinho

The

Trouble is,

Griezmann’s recent endorsement was a very positive one: ‘he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.

‘He proves it in every game and he did so again.’