Man Utd want £40m Atletico GK to replace De Gea
24 April at 18:10Manchester United are interested in signing £40 million goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
With Real Madrid pressing hard for David De Gea, the Red Devils are being increasingly linked to a move for Oblak, recently hailed as “the best goalkeeper in Europe” by team-mate Antoine Griezmann.
Though the Mancunians also want Griezmann, they may be in trouble if Real Madrid are able to entice De Gea.
The Sunday Express believe that Jose Mourinho considers the Slovenian to be his No.1 priority.
The Manchester Evening News wrote a few days ago that the Special One was interested in the 24-year-old, who is also liked by Arsenal. Goal.com had written that the Gunners have long been watching him. Oblak has been so good that Atletico don’t miss Thibaut Courtois, who has moved to Chelsea.
Trouble is, Atletico were reported a while back to want €100 million for their star goalkeeper, though figures of £40m are being mentioned of late.
Griezmann’s recent endorsement was a very positive one: ‘he’s the best goalkeeper in the world.
‘He proves it in every game and he did so again.’
